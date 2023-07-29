There is no competition. Unfortunately. And Sweden-Italy ends 5-0. In Wellington the blues start well and put the Swedes under with a good game for at least 20 minutes. But Italy has a weak point, it doesn’t know how to defend from corner kicks and suffers from the physicality, the centimeters of the opponents. And so here is that Sweden scores three goals out of 5 in total with headers from corners. Two goals from Ilestedt, then Rolfo, Blackstenius and Blomqvist, these are the goalscorers for the Scandinavian national team. After their opening win against Argentina, Bertolini’s Italy are now playing the round of 16 (from second place) in the last match of the group against South Africa stopped at 1 point.