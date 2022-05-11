The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the province of Kharkov, in the east of the country, is succeeding and Russia has lost control of “the towns of Cherkasy Tychky, Rusky Tychky, Rubijne and Bayrak” in recent days, according to the General Staff in its Facebook page. This advance to the north and northeast has a direct consequence on the streets of the country’s second largest city, as the enemy loses the ability to launch attacks.

As soon as the sky stops roaring, the few remaining civilians come out of their shelters and go to their neighborhoods to see if their houses are still standing. The city experiences a feeling of greater security than before, but the same is not happening throughout the province since “the intensity of the bombings has increased,” revealed the General Staff.

The weapons that arrive from the West are one of the keys that explain Ukraine’s ability to confront Russia and the Foreign Ministry regretted that they did not arrive sooner because “they would have helped save many lives.” When they arrive they are deployed immediately, “thanks to the help of instructors,” according to military sources in charge of the city’s defense, who now allow the press to move through areas hitherto closed due to the risk of bombing.

The “second phase” of the “special military operation” announced by Vladimir Putin marked the total capture of Donbas as a major objective and in recent days the fighting has been intense in the Lugansk region, where Russia is making progress. The escape of civilians from the combat zones is again very complicated and the local authorities denounced enemy bombardments against the population trying to flee from places like Lysychansk and Bakhmut.

Russify the occupied areas



The feeling among Ukrainians is that Moscow is proposing a long-term war, a conflict of attrition like the one that has been going on since 2015 in Donbas. The Russians have a roadmap that goes through “Russifying” the occupied areas as soon as possible and that is why Putin’s envoy in Crimea, Georgiy Muradov, announced that “the already liberated southern and eastern areas will be considered as parts of Russia, the ruble will enter circulation and the same textbooks will be distributed in schools as in Russia».

In places like Kherson, in enemy hands since the beginning of the war, the new authorities close to Moscow assured that their plan for the future is to ask Moscow to join Russia in 2023. Dimitri Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, said that they are willing to accept Kherson but that the decision must have “a legal basis, as happened in the case of Crimea”, alluding to this part of Ukraine that Moscow annexed in 2014 after a referendum that kyiv has never recognized.