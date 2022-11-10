Home page politics

The USA is still waiting for the midterm results of the Senate elections in Arizona and Nevada. A runoff election will be held in Georgia in December.

Who will win the midterm elections? Both Midterms in the USA it is decided who senate controlled.

Lead Melts: the democrats Nevada continues to catch up and is solidly ahead of the in Arizona republicans.

the democrats Nevada continues to catch up and is solidly ahead of the in Arizona republicans. Midterms live: All the news about the midterm elections in the United States in our news ticker.

+++ 9.20 p.m.: Electoral officials in Clark County, Nevada have just released an update on the vote count. Clark County Election Commissioner Joe Gloria said more than 50,000 ballots remain to be counted. You will probably be through with most of the ballot papers by Saturday, Gloria said. Others that have yet to be checked will be counted by Monday, the reports BBC.

The US Capitol in Washington, DC It is still unclear which party will provide the senators from Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. © Liu Jie/Imago

Midterms live: Warnock ready for Georgia runoff

+++ 8.50 p.m.: Raphael Warnock, Democrat and incumbent Georgia Senator, has officially started his runoff campaign against his MAGA Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Atlanta. It’s about “competence and character”. It’s his second runoff, having won against then-Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in early 2021. “Are you ready to do it again?” he asked his followers. “Let’s do it.”

Midterms live: Joe Biden ‘will do anything’ to help Warnock

+++ 7.45 p.m.: White House communications chief Kate Bedingfield spoke on a broadcast CNN: “President Biden will do whatever is helpful to Senator Warnock, be it campaign events with him or fundraising, whatever Senator Warnock wants the President to do.” face Trump Republican Herschel Walker because neither received 50 percent of the vote.

+++ 6.05 p.m.: Nevada’s second most populous county, Washoe County, still has about 20,000 ballots untold. An undetermined number of postal votes will also be received, which also have yet to be counted. Ballots received by Saturday will be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

+++ 4.20 p.m.: In Arizona, a Republican-led district is cracking down on machine vote counting at the Midterms. Action will be taken against a court ruling that blocked manual counting. This is reported by CNN, citing information from Cochise County.

+++ 3.31 p.m.: In Maripoca County, Arizona, there are still around 400,000 to 410,000 votes to be counted for the Senate election in the midterms. According to the electoral authority, these are mainly postal votes received before the election.

Midterms live: Senate election – Arizona’s Maricopa County in focus

+++ 2:19 p.m.: The district of Maricopa will be particularly important for the Senate election in Arizona. Most of the votes still have to be counted here. There were also breakdowns at several polling stations on election day in the Midterms. The ballot paper printers had run out of paper. According to Fox News, tens of thousands of votes were affected. Bill Gates, chairman of the election committee, announced in a statement that the incident was being investigated. But there are no signs that the outcome of the election in the state is endangered.

Midterms live: Democrats catch up in Nevada and lead in Arizona

+++ 1.49 p.m.: In the race for the Senate, the Democrats are making up ground in the Midterms. Mark Kelly can extend his lead over Blake Masters. However, no constituency has yet reported a final result. Kelly should still hope for many votes from the urban zones of the state capital Phoenix. In Nevada, Republicans’ Adam Laxalt remains in the lead, but his lead over Catherine Cortez Masto has narrowed since the new figures came in.

Update, 1:01 p.m.: At the midterms in Arizona and Nevada, two candidates who support the conspiracy theory of grand election fraud are running for the Republicans. The theory was invented once donald trumpspun by Adam Laxalt (Nevada) and Blake Masters (Arizona), among others.

Midterms: Arizona and Nevada decide races for Senate

First report from November 11th: Phoenix / Carson City – Even two days after the midterms it is not clear who won the important midterm elections in the USA. in the US House of Representatives Republicans are heading towards the projected victory, even if it won’t be as clear as expected. The midterms did not wash over the country with a “red wave”.

But everything is still possible – for both parties. The second chamber of the US Congress in particular remains highly competitive. In three states, the results of the midterms are not known. In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock is just ahead of Republican Herschel Walker. However, neither candidate will exceed the 50 percent mark required by the state. That in turn means that a runoff election on December 6th will determine the winner.

Midterms: Races in the Senate particularly exciting

In two other states, the midterms are still counted in the Senate election: Arizona and Nevada. Both races are on a knife edge. In Arizona, Democrat Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters. In Nevada it’s the other way around. Here Adam Paul (R) lies in front of Catherine Cortez Masto.

In Arizona, after the experience of the 2020 US election, people are particularly cautious, which in turn slows down the counting of votes in the midterms. That’s why election officer Bill Gates keeps calling for patience. It is expected that a result for the Arizona Senate will not be known until the weekend.

In Nevada, the electoral authority has already announced that it will continue counting at least until Friday. The state had switched its electoral system to mail-in voting just before the midterms, which is now slowing the counting of votes for the Senate.

Midterms: Who Will Win the Senate? Possible scenarios

Because the Democrats have 48 seats in the Senate and the Republicans have 49 seats so far, the results from Arizona and Nevada are so important. Should either party win both races, the question of a majority in the US Senate would be answered. If, as previously forecast, each party can claim one of the states for itself, the USA would have to wait until December 6th. In that case, the Georgia runoff will determine a majority in the US Senate. (Daniel Dillmann)