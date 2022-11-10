Elegant, sporty and electrified. The new Range Rover Sport, protagonist of our test drive, rewrites the paradigms of luxury and dynamism, with the third generation of the British SUV showing a minimalist and modern design without sacrificing the strengths that have made it famous on the market. Its generous dimensions then do not in the least affect the sporting spirit and not even the off-road capabilities. A winning formula that of the new Range Rover Sport that also looks to sustainability thanks to the plug-in hybrid powertrain that in our case offer 113 km in full electric. We just have to get behind the wheel but first let’s take a closer look at the news outside the cockpit.

The design of the new Range Rover Sport

The new Range Rover Sport has a minimal but no less distinctive stylistic language. Born on the new MLA-FLEX platform, the third generation of the British SUV it is almost 5 meters long and has a wheelbase of almost 3 meters, 2,997 mm to be precise, thus offering ample space for 5 passengers. At first glance, the eyes immediately fall on the front, imposing and characterized by taut lines, where a particularly subtle optical signature stands out, indeed the thinnest ever offered on a Land Rover model, which finds in the Digital LED a trait that allows you not to pass unnoticed. The reduced overhangs contribute to the sense of dynamism, with the British brand’s engineers working to maximize efficiency and aerodynamics by exploiting the inclination of the windows but also their placement flush with the bodywork. The laser-welded roof and the retractable handles then close the circle, contributing to a Cx of 0.29, at the top of the category.

The 23 ” wheels emphasize RR Sport’s presence on the road. At the rear we find the Range Rover lettering obtained in a full-width element that crosses the tailgate and ends with the light groups on its sides while in the lower part there is the diffuser that integrates the two beveled tailpipes. The spoiler that extends from the roof is longer than the previous generation and the element present in the final part of the rear wheel arches is also new. The load capacity can go from 647 up to 1,491 liters if the rear seats are reclined, with the presence of compartments below the top that can also be used to store the charging cables on the plug-in hybrid versions.

Interiors

The minimalist approach is also taken up inside the passenger compartment, with a perfect mix of elegance and sportiness thanks to refined upholstery and an aeronautical-style dashboard. Behind the wheel we find the 13.7 ” digital dashboard that shows all driving information, including full electric range, with always customizable graphics that allow you to choose the most important details to view. At the center instead is the display of the multimedia system based on Pivi Pro, with a 13.1 ” touch surface. The high definition layout and the simple and intuitive navigation of the menus make accessing the vehicle’s set up and connectivity always easy. In this case, the Amazon Alexa voice assistant has been integrated to control home automation while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also offer Wireless configuration. Wide range of ADAS features, with emergency braking, 3D surround camera, including front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing, ClearSight Ground View and maneuvering lights – Cruise Control, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The comforts of Range Rover Sport

The raised driving position of Range Rover Sport always allows you to dominate the road and keep the dimensions of the British SUV in check. In addition to control, however, there is always ergonomics, with a higher level of comfort guaranteed by the seats for driver and passenger with memory, adjustable, heated and ventilated with massage function and headrests with lateral restraint. The geometry of the rear seats has also been revised to make travel even more comfortable, with an increase of 31mm in legroom and 20mm for knees.

The range of engines

Wide choice from the point of view of engines. The new Range Rover Sport is in fact available with different diesel options with mild-hybrid technology, with the new V8 Twin Turbo and from 2024 also in the full electric version but above all with the two PHEV variants. We are driving the P510e, equipped with plug-in hybrid technology, the rechargeable hybrid. The powertrain is composed of a 3.0 six-cylinder engine of the Ingenium family combined with a 105 kW electric unit and a 38.2 kWh battery, for a total system power of 510 hp that allows a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 5.4 seconds. An interesting fact if we consider that Range Rover Sport weighs over 3 tons but the detail that we most want to underline is undoubtedly the autonomy in EV mode which here reaches 113 km with a single charge, a range above average. estimated daily.

Combining the autonomy in full electric then with that guaranteed by the petrol tank, you get to 740 km. Let’s not forget that the new Range Rover Sport does not give up its off-road capabilities, with some systems specially developed for off-road driving such as the new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control that adjusts speed and parameters even on rough terrain or Terrain Response 2 which automatically detects the type of surface, preparing the car to face any type of situation and providing the driver with essential information. Agility on steep terrain is also guaranteed by the presence of the steering wheels at the rear, which can reach up to 7.3 degrees and by the active roll control at 48 V. The possibility of having the rear axle in push-pull is then very also useful when maneuvering.

Range Rover Sport prices and trim

There are currently four versions available, SE, Dyanimic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition that will remain in the range for the first year of production. The price list starts at 95,300 euros for the diesel mild hybrid and 109,400 euros for the plug-in hybrid while the P510e in Autobiography set-up protagonist of our test drive starts from 142,000 euros.