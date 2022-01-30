The secretary general of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Beto Simonetti, should assume the presidency of the entity next Tuesday, February 1st. He heads the only ticket registered to contest the internal elections. The day before, on Monday, 31, the 81 federal councilors must ratify the name of the lawyer at a meeting in the plenary of the National OAB, in Brasília.

“The moment is for union and dialogue. We want to build guidelines capable of uniting advocacy. The OAB has to dialogue with all institutions, with all Powers. My proposal is an independent, inclusive and participatory management. Our main mission will be to look at the daily life of the lawyer, who exercises a profession essential to the rule of law and due process of law”, says Simonetti.

Born in Manaus, Simonetti is a criminal lawyer and holds a postgraduate degree in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure from the Federal University of Amazonas (UFAM).

He was elected five times federal councilor of the OAB by the State and, during the terms of office, he held the positions of director general of the Escola Nacional da Advocacia, deputy magistrate general, ombudsman general of the OAB system and the current one, secretary general of the Federal Council.

One of its main actions was the approval of the project that gave rise to the Abuse of Authority Law.

The lawyer has a background in Law: his father, Alberto Simonetti Cabral Filho, was four times president of the OAB sectional in Amazonas and his brother, Alberto Simonetti Cabral Neto, was a federal counselor and also presided over the Amazon sectional.

Beto Simonetti will replace Felipe Santa Cruz, who is coming to the end of a combative term against the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, mainly for managing the pandemic, and now has plans to run as a candidate for governor of Rio de Janeiro.

