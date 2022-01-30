Forecast? It could rain iguanas. The wave of frost that hit the United States, and in particular the east coast, is felt as far as Florida. And the National Weather Service, from its Twitter profile, warns what the consequences of low temperatures in Florida could be. Over the weekend, the thermometer could drop to unusual levels for the state, with the contribution of gusts of cold wind. In West Palm Beach, for example, 2 degrees are expected. Among the effects, the weather service warns, also the consequences that the specimens of iguana may suffer. The reptiles, with low temperatures, undergo a sort of ‘temporary paralysis’: from the trees, therefore, they could fall to the ground waiting to recover with the progressive return to higher temperatures.