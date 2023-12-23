The wave of violence that is going through Mexico has had its night of horror in Tabasco, where there were altercations in four prisons and shootings and burning of vehicles in the capital, Villahermosa. In the early hours of this Saturday, panic broke out in a group of homes, the Campestre subdivision, where a shooting occurred that was initially thought to be directed against the Secretary of State Security, Hernán Bermúdez Requena, due to the proximity of his home to the scene of the incident, something that was denied shortly after. “In my capacity as institutional spokesperson for the Government of Tabasco, I want to categorically deny the recent rumors about an armed attack against Hernán Bermúdez. The information disseminated lacks veracity and it is crucial to avoid the spread of false news,” Carlos Castillejos wrote on the social network. The night was not over, local media reported up to thirty cargo vehicles and individuals burned in a few hours of fire that extended into the early morning. The images that the neighbors have published present the city as a war field. Some businesses were also affected.

As is usual during Christmas holidays, riots also broke out in the state prisons. Comalcalco, Huimanguillo and the City of Villahermosa are the prisons that were affected, according to the media in the area, and where two people have died. This morning, the Secretary of Security reported that “control and security have been restored in the municipalities and reintegration centers where riots occurred”, in a coordinated operation between the Ministry of Defense, the Navy, the National Guard , the Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Secretariat itself.

Fierce riots often precede prison riots, a way to divert police attention while those imprisoned revolt. This has happened other times. Between the morning of January 1 of this year that is now ending, similar events occurred in Ciudad Juárez, with a huge riot that left 17 dead and more than 20 escapees, among them Neto, leader of the criminal group Los Mexicles.

