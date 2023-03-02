Lightning recovery

Lance Stroll will be regularly inside the cockpit of the Aston Martin AMR23 #18 tomorrow at 12:30 when the green light will go off at the bottom of the pit lane at the Sakhir circuit for the first free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Canadian rider missed the winter tests due to a wrist injury sustained during a training session on the bike. In place of him together with Fernando Alonso in the tests, Felipe Drugovich, reigning F2 champion, took to the track, given that the other Aston Martin reserve driver, Stoffel Vandoorne, was busy in South Africa in Formula E.

Stroll’s words

“It was frustrating not being in Bahrain for pre-season testing and I was sad to miss the three days of testing. However, given the wrist injury, the team and I felt it was appropriate to focus on recovery to be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead. It was an unfortunate accident, I fell off my bike because I hit a hole in the ground, but luckily the damage wasn’t significant and a minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly. Since then, I have worked hard with my team to make sure I am fully fit to race this weekend. I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and confidentiality, as well as the team who have helped my recovery. Now I’m ready and focused on the upcoming race weekend”.

Aston Martin is cautious

The stable of patron Lawrence – Lance’s father – has announced that both Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne will remain in Bahrain as reserve drivers for the team this weekend should Lance not be fit to race. The Brazilian is the favorite to replace Stroll if necessary.