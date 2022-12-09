Good news for those who were left with a bad taste in the mouth The Black Tower (after announcements and cancellations of TV series, and a film not too well accepted by fans): Mike Flanagan wants to adapt the famous work of Stephen King in a TV series of 5 seasons for Prime Video.

Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macyhis producing partner, have left Netflix and landed on Prime Video (which coincides with the cancellation of The Midnight Club), and now Flanagan has announced what else he will be adapting Stephen King: The Dark Tower.

During a chat made with colleagues from Deadlines, Flanagan and Macy have revealed their plans, and they hope to produce 5 seasons of the show for Prime Video. The show would then continue with two films to close out the series. If we consider that Prime Video has already invested a lot of money in fantasy with The Rings of Power, we could actually finally see a proper adaptation of this saga.

The Black Tower is a dark fantasy series written in 8 books by Stephen King, which mixes elements of sci-fi, fantasy, horror and western, of course: it tells the story of Roland, a gunslinger in constant war against the Man in Black.