For researchers at Tufts University, in the United States, silk may become the material of the future. Despite being well known for its use in making clothes, it is also applied in the fields of medicine, electronics and environmental sciences.

The several advantages that silk has are, the fact that it is a natural material, its transparency and flexibility allow easy manipulation, but also not creating an immune response when it comes into contact with humans, and also boosting cell growth . Therefore, it has great versatility.

“For example, we can use silk as a biomedical device for drug delivery, but also include an optical response in the same device. This same process could be used someday in the food supply chain. Imagine having a cover that preserves the food, but also informs you when the food is spoiled”, explains Giulia Guidetti, one of the authors of the study.

According to the scientists, the process of silk development by silkworms (Bombyx Mori) has been studied for several years, however, so far, they have not fully understood it. This understanding would be necessary for a controlled and scaled production of the material.

The team suggests that this material will be increasingly used in devices, such as sensors to obtain data about human beings and the environment.

