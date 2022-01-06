German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock’s position on Nord Stream 2 is naive, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Seder said. transfers TV channel N-tv.

According to him, the policies of the new German federal government threaten the country’s energy security. “The green threat of not using Nord Stream 2 is damaging, first of all, Germany,” he warned. Zeder recalled that Germany needs reliable supplies of blue fuel. “We fear a naive and insecure green foreign policy. This is especially true of relations with Russia, ”the politician added.

Berbock previously stated that the Russian project has a “large geostrategic role.” In December, she announced the impossibility of approving the project, as it does not comply with the norms of European energy legislation. The Federal Grid Agency (the German regulator) has suspended the certification of the pipeline, since before launching it is necessary to create a legal division between the owner of Nord Stream 2, the operator and the energy supplier.

Germany allowed the introduction of sanctions against Nord Stream 2.