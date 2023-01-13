It has long been rumored that a movie of dead space, which could be separated from the animated versions that have been released over the years. And through a comment from the consecrated director and fan of this saga, john carpenterit was interpreted that this tape was a reality, something that perhaps was not very successful.

This is what he commented to the medium known as Variety:

No no no. I can’t believe how that spread. I’m a huge fan of video games so I played all the games. I was downstairs looking at the new digital cameras, the NET, and I casually mentioned to them that I would love to do a ‘Dead Space’ movie. That just happened, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, when are you going to do it?’ I will not do it. I think they already have another director involved. And they haven’t asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn’t do it. But there is a new version of ‘Dead’. The video game will be out in January, and I’m there.

With this carpenters He has made it clear to us that he is not involved in the project, but something very suspicious is his sentence that “I think they already have another director, because at the moment a movie in the franchise has not been confirmed by AE. So, it is still up in the air if one day we will be able to see this space horror story on the big screen.

Remember that the remake of the first adventure will arrive on January 27th.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Wow, it would have been great for this director to work on the saga, after all he is experienced in the horror genre. For now it remains to be seen if the future is revealed in the future and they are looking for him as the creative genius behind the adaptation.