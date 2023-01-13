Energy | The gas pipeline between Latvia and Lithuania exploded in Lithuania, residents of a nearby village were evacuated

The authorities evacuated about 250 people from a nearby village due to the explosion.

Lithuania In the area of ​​the village of Pasvalio Vienkiemiai in the northern part of the country, a gas pipe exploded early Friday evening. The news agency Reuters and the Lithuanian Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter, among others LRT.

The explosion occurred in the main pipe of the Amber Grid gas company at around 5 p.m. The explosion reportedly caused no injuries, but the authorities evacuated about 250 people from the village because of it.

According to the company, fire department personnel and equipment are on site for extinguishing work. The explosion occurred in either pipe of the two-pipe pipeline. According to the company, the second pipe was not damaged in the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Amber Grid managing director Nemunas Biknius says that an investigation has been initiated into the incident. According to the company, no malicious activity can be detected in the background of the explosion at this stage.

Pasvalio Vienkiemiai village is located in Valakėliai village community representative Sigitas Šležasin approximately 500–700 meters from the gas pipe.

The mayor of Pasvallys region Gintautas Gegužinskas described to LRT that the flames were shooting high into the sky.

According to him, the explosion does not pose an immediate danger to the properties in the area.

The pipeline carries gas for the needs of both Northern Lithuania and Latvia.

Lithuania has banned gas imports from Russia since June. The purpose of this has been to reduce energy dependence on a neighboring country waging a war of aggression.