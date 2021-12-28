Home page world

From: Clara Marie Tietze

Will wearing masks and keeping your distance be over in the coming year? © Ezequiel Gimenez / Imago / Symbolbild

The number of infections is still high and Omikron is just around the corner. So when can the corona pandemic be expected to end?

Munich – For two years it has been the all-encompassing topic: the corona virus. Not only the virus itself, but also the control measures, the restrictions, closings and, last but not least, the vaccination against the pathogen have been points of contention in the public debate since the beginning of the pandemic. An epidemiologist from Berlin is now explaining that the end of the pandemic may already be within reach.

The number of infections is still high and the rates of infection are only slowly falling. Around Christmas and the holidays it becomes particularly clear what the consequences of a pandemic are: contact restrictions, a lot of caution and independent action. The Berlin epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs from the Akkon University is now hoping for a more relaxed Christmas in the coming year.

Coronavirus in Germany: epidemiologist gives hope that the pandemic will end

Because Ulrichs thinks it is very possible that the pandemic will soon develop into an endemic. In the case of an endemic, the occurrence of the infectious disease is spatially limited – in contrast to the pandemic, however, it is not limited in time. However, the population must be so immune or vaccinated against the virus that wave-like infection processes are no longer possible.

“It could be as far as next year that the coronavirus in the form of the omicron variant will lose its pandemic potential in the following way: The high level of contagion ensures the rapid spread of infections,” explains the epidemiologist in an interview with the news platform Watson. “Contamination and vaccination coverage – at least in rich countries – ensure basic immunity in the population, building on the vaccination programs that are already running.”

Epidemiologist on the end of the pandemic: “Could be the first step”

The development of the Omikron variant in South Africa gives him hope. “If what was found in recent studies on diseases after Omicron infections, namely that they are milder and occur less frequently, proves to be true, then this could be a first step towards endemics,” explains Ulrichs. The only hope killer: It could develop “somewhere a more aggressive, completely different-looking (Pi) variant”.

Great Britain is currently not taking any steps towards normalcy, but is struggling with new infections at record levels.