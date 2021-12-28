The Seagulls made it to the Premier League in 2017 and won just 3 draws in 10 games against the Blues

The Premier League continues despite the increase in Covid cases in England. In the twentieth round of the championship two more matches postponed: Arsenal-Wolverhampton and Leeds-Aston Villa. In addition to Leicester-Liverpool, for this day the spotlight is also on Chelsea-Brighton: kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday at 20.30. The Blues are back from the excellent 1-3 remedied away against Aston Villa: a brace from Jorginho on a penalty and a goal from Lukaku. The opponents beat Brentford 2-0.

LATEST RESULTS – Chelsea are currently third in the standings. He scored 41 points in nineteen races. The roadmap says twelve wins, five draws and two defeats. Between Premier and Cups, the Blues have scored six useful results in a row. The latest knockout came against West Ham on 4 December. So far, no postponed challenge causes Covid for Tuchel’s men. Lukaku and his teammates closed the Champions group H behind Juve in second place with 13 points. In the round of 16 they will face Lille. Brighton are 10th with 23 points from seventeen games. To recover the matches with Tottenham and Manchester United. Potter’s team returned to Boxing Day success. Indeed, the most recent Premier League victory was the one obtained on September 19th against Leicester.

PREVIOUS – Only ten precedents between Chelsea and Brighton. The Seagulls made it to the Premier League in 2017 and never won against the Blues: seven wins and three draws. The last match at Stamford Bridge ended in a goalless draw, Chelsea’s victory in their debut match in the Premier League last season: 3-1 in the 90th minute with goals from Jorginho, Reece James and Zouma. For Potter’s men it will be very difficult to pierce the Blues rearguard. Just thirteen goals conceded, second best defense in the league. After twelve games, Brighton returned to winning ways. Now the difficult away match with Chelsea, launched at -6 from the top.

December 28, 2021

