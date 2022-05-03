Against all odds and in agony. This phrase has characterized the institution of Pedregal in recent days after the Pumas men’s first team defeated Tuzos and entered the playoffs in the Liga BBVA MX and later, in the Liga MX Femenil, their return to the Fiesta Grande against the Toluca team in a game that left us with too many emotions from start to finish.
The Nemesio Diez was the scene of one of the most memorable games of both teams and it had a totally special flavor, since this was a direct confrontation between both teams for a ticket to the league. Whoever won from these two, sneaked in automatically and the other stayed on the road.
This is the result of the combination of results from the other teams, since Cruz Azul was fully involved in the fight, as was Atlético de San Luis. In addition, it was necessary for the Xolos Femenil team to also play their match against Bravas, who could also move things up the table.
Regardless of what the others did or did not do, a victory for one of these teams was qualification and both of them knew it perfectly, so they gave us a real game with a lot of goals. Being the first of them the work of Toluca starting the game through Diana Guatemala.
Pumas did not sit idly by and tied after half an hour of play through Stephanie Ribeiro and parity would remain until the second period when Mariel Román would score an own goal and give the visitors the lead for the first time in the match.
However, Román corrected his mistake with a goal in the 84th minute that seemed to tie things. But they did not have one more goal from Pumas, the work of Marylin Díaz, which gave the Pedregal team the definitive advantage.
The controversy comes after the goal, in the last minutes of the game when there is a clear hand within the Toluca area that the whistling Katia Itzel García does not appreciate, therefore, a maximum penalty in favor of Toluca that could have changed history does not It was sanctioned as it should have been and in the end, the pass was taken by Pumas, it must be said, they did everything to obtain that ticket to the Liguilla.
