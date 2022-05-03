The regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil has ended and to tell the truth, we could not have asked for a better closing of the tournament, because on this last day everything was experienced on the courts. From controversies to last minute goals. So here at 90min we give you a short summary of the best events of the day.
Pumas and Toluca would face each other in the last match of the day with a ticket to the league at stake, as both teams needed a victory to qualify for the league. In a game that had 5 goals, Pumas took the lead in the last minutes of the game but a university handball was not sanctioned as a maximum penalty and the Pedregal consummated their qualification for the Liguilla, leaving the Diablas out.
In a heroic way, the Xolos Femenil team got into the Liguilla in a match against Bravas de Juárez where even the referees were injured. Expulsions, last minute goals and many emotions characterized a game that made things quite complicated for the locals. However, when it seemed that the game was tied at two, Esmeralda Verdugo appeared in the last breath of the match to qualify Tijuana before her people.
In the controversial return of Katty Martínez to the University Stadium, América and Tigres divided units by tying at one goal in the 90 minutes of play. However, the match was sealed by a foul by Bianca Sierra on Katty Martínez inside the area that was not sanctioned and that even América had already appealed to the league, since the ball was not in dispute and Martínez was unable to finish the match due to the impact.
Surprising but not impossible, the Rayadas de Monterrey, which seemed unattainable, closed the tournament with a defeat against the Chivas Femenil team that needed a solitary goal from Carolina Jaramillo to overcome those of Eva Espejo who did not have Desirée Monsiváis, Rebeca Bernal and Valeria of the field. It should be noted that Chivas managed to reach its best points record by finishing with 43 (the same as Rayadas) and undefeated during the regular phase. Licha Cervantes took the scoring title for the second consecutive tournament.
