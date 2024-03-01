Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 13:15

São Paulo, 1 – Wilson Sons, the largest port and maritime logistics operator in the Brazilian market, carried out the first shipment of cotton produced in Bahia to Egypt. The cargo originating in the municipality of Luís Eduardo Magalhães, in the west of the State, was shipped on Thursday (29) through the container terminal at the Port of Salvador, Tecon Salvador, the company's business unit. 2,500 bales of feather were loaded, equivalent to more than 500 tons, destined for the port of Port Said West, on the Suez Canal, in Egypt.

The country opened the market for cotton lint from Brazil in January last year. According to the National Association of Cotton Exporters (Anea), from August 2023 to January 2024, 5.36 thousand tons of fiber were exported to the destination. According to Wilson Sons, cotton from Matopiba (Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia) is already exported by Tecon Salvador to destinations such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Turkey, the main import markets for Brazilian fiber.

Since 2023, the logistics center serving Tecon Salvador has issued socio-environmental certification for cotton, a requirement of the export market. The seal is part of the Responsible Brazilian Cotton Program for Retroport Terminals (ABR-Log), issued by the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa) and Anea. Accommodating the cotton in the containers, called stuffing, confirms the quality of the product preparation. The commercial director of Tecon Salvador at Wilson Sons, Guilherme Dutra, said that the process guarantees shipment without damage and free from contamination.