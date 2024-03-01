The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Apple Mac mini with 16+512GB M2 Pro chip. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 19%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €1579. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but we are talking about around €30 difference compared to the historic low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple Mac mini with 16+512GB M2 Pro chip
Apple Mac mini with 16+512GB M2 Pro chip uses a 12-core CPU. It has an Ethernet socket for wired connection to the internet, four Thunderbolt sockets, an HDMI output, two USB-A sockets and a headphone jack.
In the packaging Power cable is included. At the time of writing, there are only six units on sale for this product.
#Apple #Mac #mini #Pro #chip #discount #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply