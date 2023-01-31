Cospito: after the chaos in the Chamber, Fontana says yes to the jury of honor

“The political dialect has undoubtedly gone beyond mutual respect.” This is the comment of the Speaker of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana, after the chaos that erupted in the courtroom due to the accusations made against the Democratic Party by Giovanni Donzelli, Giorgia Meloni’s right-hand man.

The deputy of Fratelli d’Italia, vice president of Copasir, made a harsh speech against Alfredo Cospito, who has been on hunger strike for more than 100 days against the 41 bis, accusing the Pd parliamentarians who visited the anarchist in prison of ” encourage him in the battle” against hard prison. “I want to know if this left side is on the side of the state or the terrorists with the mafia,” said Donzelli, sparking harsh reactions from the center-left.

“It is not it is the task of the president of the Chamber or of the vice presidents to enter into the political merits of the statements made in the chamber by the deputies”, said Fontana after this morning’s controversies. “However, the tones and words used must always be maintained in the context of mutual respect, which must also be ensured towards the institutions to which we belong. But the political dialect has undoubtedly gone beyond mutual respect,” said the state’s third incumbent, announcing an honor jury.

“Within the sphere of the prerogatives provided for by the regulation, the president was asked to appoint a special commission which will be responsible for verifying what happened and the validity of what was said. I believe that the activation of this tool could lead to an appropriate solution to the matter”