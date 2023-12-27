Former footballer Adrian Mutu spent a Christmas that was anything but peaceful: his mother disappeared and his team sacked him

A very serious loss has struck an old acquaintance of Italian football. Adrian Mutu, a former Parma, Juventus, Fiorentina and Cesena player, in fact, discovered a few days ago that he had lost his mother. As if that wasn't enough, on the same day Neftci Baku, the Azerbaijani club he was coaching, decided to sack him.

The name of Adrian Mutu is inextricably linked to Italy and Italian football. Born in Romania in 1979, he arrived in Milan in 2000, when he was 20 years old and Inter bought him.

After just 10 games he was sold to Verona, where it starts to mesh and get results. In two years, with the Scaligeri, he will collect 57 appearances and 16 goals.

From 2002 to 2003 he will move to Parmain one of the most revealing teams of that period, together with excellent players such as Sebastian Frey, Adriano and others.

After an English interlude in Chelsea, he returned to Italy again to wear the Juventus shirt in the 2005-2006 season. That year he contributed to the Bianconeri's victory in the championship, which was then revoked following Calciopoli.

From 2006 to 2011 he then wore the Fiorentina shirt, while the following year he played for the last year in Italy, with the shirt of Cesena.

Obviously his career with the is also important national of Romania. 77 appearances, 35 goals scored with the shirt of his homeland.

After hanging up his boots he began his career as trainermanaging the technical part of several teams, including Romania's under 21 team.

Double trauma for Adrian Mutu

During this season, Adrian Mutu was chosen to lead the Neftci Bakutop club of the Azerbaijan championship.

Unfortunately the Christmas of the Romanian coach it was anything but peacefuland for two reasons.

The first, unfortunately, concerns the serious loss of his mother. Adrian flew to Romania and just as he was at his mother's bedside, he received the news of the exemption by the Azerbaijani company.

Neftci Baku has published a communicated on social media:

Today the contract between PFK “Neftchi” and Adrian Mutu was terminated by mutual agreement. “Neftchi” PFK thanks Adrian Mutu for his cooperation and hard work and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

On the same note, the club also added the condolences:

At the same time, the club expresses its deepest condolences to Adrian Mutu on the death of his mother. PFK is fighting in the Premier League and Azerbaijan Cup for top places, and calls on all its fans to support and unite closely around the team.

A lack of tact undeniable, which has caused a lot of talk about itself.