The Dutch-Turkish organization Body Lab Istanbul reacts with disbelief to the drama. “This is the first time something like this has happened to us. It’s terrible,” said the owner. The Dutch woman came into contact with the surgeon through her organisation. “We offer package tours for ladies who want to undergo a cosmetic procedure in Istanbul. We arrange everything and are in contact with two experienced plastic surgeons who have years of experience.”
The Dutchman left for Istanbul on Sunday and a day later had an appointment with one of the surgeons Body Lab Istanbul works with. For reasons that are still unclear, things went completely wrong on the operating table. What exactly happened is still completely unclear to the organization. “We know that every surgery comes with a risk, but you never expect to experience this. It is a well-known doctor in Turkey that we had full confidence in.” The collaboration with the doctor has been stopped immediately.
According to Body Lab Istanbul, the Dutch woman had never undergone such an operation before. She was known and experienced in the beauty industry. She had been working as an independent nail stylist for several years. The school of her two young children has informed the other parents by email of ‘the very sad news’.
The woman’s body will be repatriated from Istanbul to the Netherlands as soon as possible. The Turkish surgeon will give a reaction to the drama in the course of the afternoon.
Dutch surgeons already warned in 2018
Dutch plastic surgeons already warned in 2018 against fat injections in the buttocks, also known as the ‘Brazilian Butt Lift‘ (BBL). The death rate among people who have received the treatment is 1 in 3,000. “That’s the ratio based on deaths worldwide,” said spokesman Rein Croll.
The Dutch Society for Plastic Surgery (NVPC) and the Dutch Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (NVEPC) therefore sounded the alarm. In all of the deceased patients examined, injected fat was found in and under the gluteal muscle, rather than just just below the surface of the skin, as intended. Because fat plugs have also been found in the heart and/or lungs, it seems that the cause of death is due to the treatment. Adipose tissue injected too deeply has then ended up in the bloodstream.
Buttock enlargements are gaining popularity, partly due to stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. “The treatment is often offered in the Netherlands, by plastic surgeons and also by cosmetic doctors and other doctors from different backgrounds,” said Mark Mureau, himself a doctor and chairman of the NVPC. “Because it seems like a relatively easy procedure. But the danger is that you can go too deep with the injection and get to the veins near the gluteal muscle. And they are relatively vulnerable and large. And then there is the danger that fat will be injected into the veins. The treatment therefore seems easy, but must be carried out accurately.”
#Cosmetic #drama #Turkey #Dutch #nail #technician #dies #controversial #buttock #surgery
Leave a Reply