The Dutch-Turkish organization Body Lab Istanbul reacts with disbelief to the drama. “This is the first time something like this has happened to us. It’s terrible,” said the owner. The Dutch woman came into contact with the surgeon through her organisation. “We offer package tours for ladies who want to undergo a cosmetic procedure in Istanbul. We arrange everything and are in contact with two experienced plastic surgeons who have years of experience.”

The Dutchman left for Istanbul on Sunday and a day later had an appointment with one of the surgeons Body Lab Istanbul works with. For reasons that are still unclear, things went completely wrong on the operating table. What exactly happened is still completely unclear to the organization. “We know that every surgery comes with a risk, but you never expect to experience this. It is a well-known doctor in Turkey that we had full confidence in.” The collaboration with the doctor has been stopped immediately.