The Region of Murcia continues to beat the sixth wave of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health registered 4,952 cases this Tuesday, a figure still high, but it represents a decrease of more than a thousand infections compared to the same day last week. Tuesday is a day that begins to show the trend of the week, so the fall in the curve that began a few days ago is consolidated.

Of the 4,952 new cases, 1,413 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 741 to Cartagena, 298 to Lorca, 232 to Molina de Segura, 175 to Yecla, 141 to San Javier, 133 to Alcantarilla, 131 to Torre Pacheco, 129 to Cieza, 124 to Águilas, 111 to Totana, 99 to Alhama de Murcia, 81 to Mazarrón, 76 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 67 to Archena, 64 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 60 to Jumilla, 60 to La Unión. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

In addition, income has also stabilized. There are currently 635 hospitalized patients in the Region of Murcia, seven more than a day ago, but the weekly increase is 4%. For its part, the number of patients in the ICU remains at 83, two less. The worst of the last balance is that Health reported five new fatalities, three men and two women, aged 57, 69, 76, 89 and 95 years; two from health area I (Murcia Oeste), two from area II (Cartagena) and one from area VI (Vega Media del Segura). The total amounts to 1,951.