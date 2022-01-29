The former Viola ds, today at Lecce: “Borussia and Juve wanted Dusan, that’s how I went to get him in Belgrade. The Della Valle sold the club cheaply, but I’m happy that our work now bears a lot.”

“When I had Vlahovic’s family come to Milan, her mother told me: ‘Know that I’m giving you the new Batistuta …’. I replied that the new Luca Toni would be enough for me. History will tell us … “. Pantaleo Corvino, 72, a life in football and football as life, now in Lecce and former strongman of the technical area of ​​the Della Valle era in Florence, in that cycle that led to 4 Champions-qualifiers as well as the semifinals of Europe League and 5 titles at the youth level. It is he who brought Dusan Vlahovic to Fiorentina in June 2017. He has always had a particular flair for seeing tips, from Miccoli to Lucarelli, Vucinic, Pellé, Chevanton, Bojinov, ending with Toni Scarpa d’oro in Florence and Mutu, Jovetic, Osvaldo, Ljajic. “An offensive vocation – smiles Pantaleo -, in addition of course to the results obtained in 600 Serie A matches, a record”. And then, here is also Vlahovic. See also Insatiable Juve: it's 5-2 over Milan. At Roma the derby, purple draw in Empoli

Can you tell us how it went with Dusan?

“When I bought him I saw the potential of those who could become a great player. It is true for him as for many other players taken, many of them in recent years have left the purple shirt in exchange for large amounts. Each club makes its economic choices. and sports: for the budgets and for the classification. I will limit myself to saying that I am very satisfied that the work done was right and that today it is bearing so much … “.

In order to catch Dusan in advance he also challenged some criticism.

“But never Diego and Andrea Della Valle or Mario Cognigni. It was said around the world that I occupied the last place as a non-EU citizen with a 17-year-old boy to be placed in the Spring, paid 1.5 million euros and with the salary in ahead of his entry into the first team. He was very close to Borussia Dortmund; Arsenal, Juve and Atalanta also wanted him. In order not to lose him, I went to Belgrade to meet the family, which I then took to Milan. But not only Dusan, we left as a dowry a quality squad, many talents, a healthy club, a top-level youth sector and invested in Fiorentina women. If I think about how much the club has been sold … “. See also Juve, assault on Vlahovic: he wants it immediately, the details of the offer

From 130 to 150 million euros: does the price not pay back?

“The Della Valle family was perhaps tired, there had been exaggerated and noisy protests. We sought the solution that seemed best for Florence and Fiorentina. But even at the level of players in the squad, the club was worth much more. Sometimes I tell my friends that, if I had known about the sale and those figures, I would have set up a consortium … But I will always be tied to Florence and to the Viola fans to whom I wish great results “.

Chiesa and Vlahovic both at Juve, did you expect it?

“I expected every big club to want them. And Juve is a great club.”

Could Cabral-Piatek be the right men to replace Vlahovic?

“I wish it to the fans. The economic gain has been made, now we need the work of an Italian who I am sure will have a lot of impact. Of course, like Vlahovic there are few. He is a top”. See also Summer Tournament 2022: confirmed dates for the tournament that Argentine and Chilean teams will play

Among the other guys you wear in purple who would you bet on now? Milenkovic? Castrovilli? Dragowski?

“I prefer to address the answer to the youth sector, left winner of the Italian Cup. Names? More than someone, children of that work done together with a team of selected collaborators who have supported me over all those years, thanks to the trust and vision of the Della Valley…”.

January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 09:07)

