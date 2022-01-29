Et wasn’t long ago that Hans-Joachim Watzke toyed with the idea of ​​retiring next summer. The managing director of Borussia Dortmund will be 63 years old in June, perhaps the Sauerland textile entrepreneur could soon have succeeded Reinhard Rauball as BVB president, enjoy a lot of free time and look back proudly on his life’s work. But somehow it was always clear that such considerations should be understood as coquetry, Watzke loves the fight for his convictions far too much.

Instead of retiring, he extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund by three years. On February 11, he will also become head of the supervisory board of the German Football League (DFL), and since 2019 he has been a member of the board of the powerful European Club Association (ECA), a little-known power center in global football, in which decisive decisions are made for the future of the game be made. Since the resignation of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the longtime chairman of the board of FC Bayern, Watzke has been the most powerful German football official. And in this role he spoke particularly loudly last Monday evening.