Iván García Cortina will make his debut in the Vuelta a Asturias in 2022. The cyclist from Gijón will be Movistar’s great reference in the Asturian round which begins this Thursday and will have one of its great attractions in the race in Cortina after confirming the absence of Colombian Nairo Quintana, champion in the 2021 edition.

Along with Cortina who will try to shine and achieve a victory against his countrymen while continuing his preparation for the Tour de France after the classics season, There will be some of the riders that Movistar will take to the Giro d’Italia, which starts next Saturday in Budapest, such as the Colombian Iván Ramiro Sosa or Antonio Pedrero, in the absence of official confirmation by the team.

At the moment Alejandro Valverde is the only runner confirmed by Movistar to take the start in the Giro from Italy, where the aforementioned Sosa and Pedrero are expected to attend along with the Murcian. In Asturias, the Movistar line-up will be completed by José Joaquín Rojas, Sergio Samitier, Íñigo Elosegui and the Brazilian Vinícius Rangel, who wait in the ‘Vueltina’ to demonstrate their good form before leaving for the Giro.