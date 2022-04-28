Puebla.- A total of 379 Central American migrants and other countries were rescued by elements of the Migration’s national institute (INM) after being located inside a building in the town of San Antonio Tlacamilco, in the auxiliary board The Magdalena Fabric of Acajete, Puebla.

This location is added to the actions carried out in less than a week, after at least 5,688 migrants were located in different parts of the country last week.

Regarding this location, the body dependent on the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), announced that among the people it was possible to identify 286 migrants from Guatemala, 17 Ecuadorians, eight from Cuba, 12 Hondurans, three Nicaraguans and seven Salvadorans. .

In addition to the American migrants, three people from the Dominican Republic, 22 from Bangladesh, one from Nepal, another from Sri Lanka, as well as two from Uzbekistan and 17 from India were also identified.

It was detailed that these people were located in a building, which was secured by the competent authorities.

For its part, the INM reiterated that the location of these people with irregular stay in the national territory was thanks to the intelligence work in which elements of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), the INM, the Specialized Prosecutor for Crime Organized (Femdo) and the state police.

In addition to this, they highlighted that, through this operation, four people of Mexican nationality were made available for the probable crime of human trafficking, for the corresponding purposes before the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).