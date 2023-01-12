Cortina, the ski instructor Giulia Ramelli died following an avalanche

There ski instructor overwhelmed by one Avalanche yesterday (January 11), near the refuge “Nuvolau“, to cortina d’Ampezzoin the province of Belluno, she died in the night (between 11 and 12 January), at the Treviso hospital.

the victim, Julia Ramelli, 34 years old, a ski instructor from Venice, was with a friend of hers while she was climbing up the mountain between Gusela and Nuvolau with seal skins. Both were hit by the avalanche, he just grazed, she completely overwhelmed. The skier gave the alarm when he saw his friend disappear under the white blanket, but the conditions of the woman, rescued and transported by helicopter to Treviso hospital, immediately appeared very serious.

