Mexico City.– Supreme Court employees voted today, by a large majority, to strike in protest of the judicial reform that Congress will discuss starting tomorrow.

This will be the first work stoppage at the country’s highest court at the request of its workers.

Preliminary figures indicate that of the 1,072 votes cast in the Court, 951 were in favor of the strike, 116 against, and there were five abstentions. The total number of voters, in the central building of the Court in Pino Suárez, is equivalent to 29 percent of the 3,647 seats occupied by the Court in 2024.

However, many of these employees work in alternate buildings, legal culture houses in the 32 states, or are operational or administrative staff who would not be affected by the reform.

Judicial sources reported that the Court’s Plenum will discuss tomorrow the way in which the Ministers will assume this strike, called basically by their closest collaborators, who are the secretaries of study and account and assistant secretaries. The Plenum rejected today in a private session a request by Minister Lenia Batres for the Court to apply powers provided for in the Organic Law of the Federal Judicial Power, which allow it to request the Federal Judicial Council (CJF) to issue general agreements. This is because Batres considers that this strike has only been claimed by a civil association, which cannot “usurp” the administrative functions that the Constitution reserves to the CJF. The proposal was rejected by nine votes to two, and was only supported by Yasmín Esquivel, according to Batres herself in a statement.