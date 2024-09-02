Bobrovskaya: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gladkyi to be checked for connections with Russia

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence will ask the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to check the Chief of Staff of the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Roman Gladkyi for possible ties between his family and Russia. This was reported by the publication “Obshchestvennoye” with reference to the committee member Solomiya Bobrovska in Telegram-channel.

The reason for the investigation was rumors about Gladkiy’s wife having a Russian passport and about his daughter’s performances in sports competitions under the Russian flag.