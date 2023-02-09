Corruption, and cross accusations, have returned to focus the debate of the control session held this Wednesday in the Valencian Courts. While the PP has accused the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, of trying to silence the case Weir, in which both the PP and the socialists are involved, Puig has reproached the popular for the “legacy” they left and has said that the Valencians “do not deserve the Valencians to return to the time of corruption and mismanagement.”

In the control session, the PP spokeswoman, María José Catalá, focused most of her question on the Azud case, which investigates alleged ‘bites’ in exchange for public works awards from the Valencia City Council during the government of Rita Barberá , as well as an alleged irregular financing of the PSPV based on the documentation seized from the former head of Finance of the Valencian socialists, Pepe Cataluña. On this, Catalá has claimed to have located contracts from the Valencia City Council and the presidency to companies of the son-in-law of Catalonia. “Are you buying the silence of Pepe Cataluña and everyone around him?” Catalá snapped. After the control session, the Secretary of Organization of the PSPV, José Muñoz, has criticized the “lack of coherence of the PP” since the party itself “is contracting with this company that it is now trying to persecute through the media and is paying for acts contracted with she”.

During the intervention in the Cortes in response to the popular, Ximo Puig has limited himself to using data on economic growth in the Valencian Community and has accused them of wanting to “draw all the ghosts of the world.” “The truth hurts in their souls,” he added.

The PP has once again referred to corruption in the speech by deputy Miguel Barrachina, has accused the Socialists of hiding from Azud caseto which the vice president of the Consell, Aitana Mas, has replied by reminding her of cases such as the one that will take the former Secretary of Education Máximo Caturla to the bench for hiding his assets when he found out that he was being investigated for hiring workers zombie when he was vice president of the Diputación de Valencia. “These are issues that are already purged at the polls,” Barrachina replied. The last socialist who has referred to the issue has been the Minister of Finance, Arcadi Spain, who, ironically, has asked the popular “not to forget” to pay the bill for the rent of the Palau de les Arts where it was held the party’s intermunicipal, chaired by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, alluding to the debt of the same party that took more than five years to pay another bill for holding a pre-campaign rally in 2011. “They are in a phase of going back to the past with this vintage summit that they have celebrated and in which they vindicate themselves”, said Spain who, in addition, paraphrased the words of the PP Deputy Secretary for Regional and Local Coordination, Pedro Rollán, who said at the PP meeting: “We are still the same Popular Party and the same people continue to inspire us.” “I suppose they are Zaplana, Camps or Blasco”, added the counselor, when the first two are being scrutinized by the courts and the last one has already been convicted of corruption.