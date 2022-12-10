In the corruption investigations into the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, a decision will be made on Sunday whether the Greek politician and four other suspects will remain in prison. Then possible arrest warrants will be decided, said a spokesman for the public prosecutor on Saturday in Brussels. The five suspects were arrested on Friday.

According to information from the German Press Agency, this also includes the partner of the Greek MEPs, who works in Parliament as an adviser on foreign policy and human rights. In addition, according to the public prosecutor’s office, a former MEP is among those arrested. According to media reports, all suspects except Kaili have Italian nationality or are of Italian descent.

The German Vice President of the EU Parliament, Nicola Beer, was shocked by the allegations. “It stuns me,” said the FDP politician on Saturday. “It is absolutely clear that this has an overall negative impact on Parliament.”

Resignation Demands Against Kaili

Beer said Kaili had shaken citizens’ trust in the European Parliament. “I hope that she will take action of her own accord.” First, she should give up her post as Deputy President of the European Parliament. If the investigations confirm the suspicion, the former journalist should also resign as a member of parliament.







You only know Kaili from working in the presidium, said Beer. There she was “actually always very committed, pro-European and very correct”. If the allegations are true, “then someone has pulled up a facade”. “Someone has two faces, so to speak.”

The chairman of the SPD MEPs, Jens Geier, has called on Kaili to resign immediately. “Of course she can no longer represent Parliament,” said the German MEP on Saturday. “It can’t go on like this for a day.” Geier is chairman of the 16 MEPs of the SPD.

According to the public prosecutor, the investigation is about a suspected criminal organization, attempted influence from abroad and allegations of corruption and money laundering. For several months, there have been suspicions that a Gulf state is trying to influence the political and economic decisions of the EU Parliament. According to information from the German Press Agency, this is the Emirate of Qatar, where the World Cup is currently being held.







The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has underlined the importance of the fight against corruption after the arrest of her deputy Eva Kaili. “Our parliament is firmly against corruption,” wrote the politician from Malta on Twitter on Saturday. She could not comment on the ongoing investigations against the Greek Vice President – one of 14 deputies.

However, Metsola assured that Parliament will fully cooperate with all relevant law enforcement and judicial authorities. “We will do everything we can to support the course of justice.” Kaili and four other suspects were arrested on Friday by the Belgian judiciary on suspicion of corruption. It is believed that they received money and other benefits from the Gulf state of Qatar.