The future of the boyacense cyclist Nairo Quintana It has not been confirmed, although rumors about his new team for 2023 returned.

Since it was confirmed that he would not continue in the Arkea-Samcic, There have been several comments about the arrival of a new group.

Cofidis, Ag2r, Astana, UAE Emirates, among others, they have been the groups to which Quintana has been linked, but one by one each option fell, denied from within those teams.

A couple of weeks ago, Nairo indicated that he would continue pedaling in the World Tour, the highest category of cycling in the world, that he already had a team, but that the confirmation of his contract would be given by the same group, but to date, nothing.

The WT teams, even in the Proteam category, are contracting in Europe and the options are for the champion of the Tour of Italy of 2014 run out.

In the last hours it was said from Spain that he would come to run next to Chris Froome, with whom did he dispute Tour de France of 2013, 2015 and 2016, the same as the Back to Spain of this last year.

Again, nobody confirmed if it was true or not, but the Israel team made official the hiring of the Stevie Williamswinner of a stage of the Tour of Switzerland, with whom he closed his squad for next season.

“Stevie Williams completes the Premier Tech rider roster for 2023. He signed a last-minute deal to become the 28th rider,” the group says.

Nairo is clearly not on that list and the same team talks about the fact that it closed its squad with 28 cyclists, so the idea that Nairo and Froome would run together was just speculation.

Meanwhile, Quintana continues training and preparing the marriage with his partner of 14 years, from whose union there are two children.

