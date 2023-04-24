Mexico.- The popularity of the ‘corridos lying down‘ has been increasing in recent months, so it is not surprising that people with a taste for this musical genre are interested in the lives of the performers.

Recently, several fans have shown curiosity to know what the highest degree of studies that their great idols have reached, such as Featherweight, Nathanael CanoLuis R. Conriquez and Junior H.

1.- Featherweight

The 23-year-old singer Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijawhom everyone knows as ‘Featherweight’ or ‘Double P’, He completed basic studies in the city of Guadalajarawhile the baccalaureate began in NYUSA.

Unfortunately, until now, it is not certain whether the interpreter of ‘Ella baila sola’ completed that level, because as happened with Natanael Cano, it was at that moment that his career in the music industry began to take off.

It is important to note that Featherweight was also formed in the basic forces of the well-known soccer team, Chivas, and even though he was one of the players who had everything to be in the first division, he decided to venture into music.

2.- Nathanael Cano

The name of this well-known singer is Nathanael Ruben Cano Mongeand at his young age of 22 he is already considered the founder of the lying down corridosand according to his statements, he only reached the high school level in his hometown, Hermosillo, Sonora.

It should be noted that Natanael Cano did not continue studying or aspired to the professional level because at that moment he decided to start his career as a singer, a decision that changed his life after the great scope and success he has had, since he is now an artist of international stature.

3.- Luis R. Conriquez

The acquaintance’King of war corridos‘, born in Caborca, Sonorahas confessed on more than one occasion that never good for schooland for this reason, when he was studying high school he began to look for a job to get a good amount of money to help him drop out of school.

It should be noted that Luis R. Conriquez’s career began when he uploaded his first compositions to the YouTube platform, gaining fame in a short time until he finally started formally making music.

4.- Junior H

Antonio Herrera Perez or ‘Junior H’, has revealed in some interviews that studies were never his strong point, but he still managed to graduate from high school, and then start working.

Junior H dedicated time to his facet as a musician during his spare time, and very similar to the case of Luis R. Conriquez, he also published his songs on Youtubesomething that made him successful.