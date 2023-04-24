Mexico.- From 2015 to 2022, the world experienced the eight years with the highest temperatures on record, despite the fact that during the last three the meteorological phenomenon ‘La Nina’ brought chilling with it. Is Mexico ready for ‘El Niño’? Climate experts responded.

Without going further, nor data that is not so necessary at this time, specialists quoted by EFE, affirm that The Republic of Mexico may not have the necessary plan to face climatic events of such power as ‘El Niño’ and ‘La Niña’‘, which will be present late summer 2023.

At the time of writing this text, in April, some areas in the north of the country already register temperatures above 40 degrees. The hot weather has just started and many people already feel they are burning alive when they are on the street.

What do the experts say?

For her part, the researcher from the Colegio de Sonora, America Nallely Lutzquoted by EFE, considered that “unfortunately the governance system” tends to react to problems of this nature and not make prior strategies.

He explained that, according to his perception, even We do not understand as a society or government that problems can be avoided related to meteorological phenomena such as these by means of a plan. Being cyclical, it is possible to predict with some accuracy how they will perform.

The professional was clear in arguing that it is of little use to make recommendations to farmers, ranchers and citizens in general, who depend directly on water.

Let’s remember that the volume of this liquid varies depending on ‘El Niño’ and ‘La Niña’.

On the other hand, both the OMM and the National Meteorological Service of Mexico and the United States, predict that climatic phenomena will be strengthened at the end of next summer.

Such is the situation that it has been called ‘extreme El Niño’.