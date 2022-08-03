Finally, the first ship loaded with grain set sail from the Ukrainian port of Odessa. The Ukrainian grain that many countries depend on for supplies had been blocked since the start of the Russian invasion. An agreement mediated by Turkey and the United Nations raises hopes of being able to alleviate the food crisis resulting from the conflict. kyiv accuses Moscow of blockading its ports and deliberately destroying its crops by shooting into fields.

