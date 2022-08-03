Film directors and actors don’t usually have much free time between their shoots, although there are often times when they take a break to enjoy video games. And in an interview where they were promoting The Gray Manthe directors of avengersBrothers Russianhave mentioned what their favorite games are.

Through the question and answer session with the media IGNthe directors have paid quite a few compliments to titles like Uncharted 4 Y The Last of Us Part II, especially the latter. One of them even mentions that it is the best video game in history, praising scenes like the one in the hospital, specifically from the point of view of abby.

For its part, Uncharted 4 They have found it a great adaptation in terms of geography, since the different locations of the video game have seemed interesting to them, with beautiful countries in sight. To this they add that the saga developed by naughty dogcould easily be one of the best in the industry thanks to the action adaptation and cinemas.

In news related to The Last of Us. A couple of weeks ago a new preview of the next remaster of the saga was released, in which they make comparisons of graphics and gameplay. This was released after certain leaks with poor quality were released. If you want to take a look at the complete note, do not hesitate to click on the following link.

Via: IGN