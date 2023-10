13:29 Kaiser Permanente employees on strike in Los Angeles on October 4, 2023. © Aude Guerrucci, Reuters

During this year, the United States has seen the unusual increase in trade union movements. From Hollywood to the automotive sector, to the health system, thousands of workers are demanding an improvement in their working conditions. A phenomenon that is accompanied by a great change: more and more Americans support unions and believe that they are beneficial for the country’s economy.