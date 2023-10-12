A worker pushes a cart in the Central Market of Buenos Aires (Argentina). Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

Argentine inflation has broken all speed limits and shows no signs of stopping. Prices increased by 12.7% monthly in September and 138.3% in the last year. It is a very high figure, a record in the last three decades, but it is possibly lower than that of the coming months because the recent collapse of the peso in parallel markets has made price makers step on the accelerator again. The Government has ordered police raids against illegal currency trading venues and has imposed new restrictions on authorized markets. The result has been a Thursday of relative pax exchange rate, prior to four holidays that will allow us to catch our breath after a week of frenetic bullfighting, in which the barrier of one thousand pesos for one dollar was crossed in the informal market.

September increases were led by clothing (15.7%), culture and recreation (15.1%), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (14.3%), which rose above average. This last value is a blow to the Government because it is the one that feels the most in the pockets, especially in families with fewer resources, who spend a large part of their income on food. On the contrary, the areas with the most contained advances were education (8.1%) and housing, electricity, gas, electricity and fuel, whose rates are frozen by official order.

Salaries and pensions have been left behind by this price increase, despite the tax benefits and extraordinary bonuses granted by the Argentine Government on the eve of the October 22 elections. The measures, highly criticized by an opposition that denounces that they expand the fiscal red, have a clear electoral objective: to recover votes that allow the Minister of Economy and official candidate Sergio Massa to continue in the electoral race for the Casa Rosada.

Milei, the candidate with the most votes in the August primaries, remains the favorite for the general elections. On the day of the polls, this ultra-liberal economist will turn 53 years old and is excited about obtaining a victory in the first round. He needs 45% of the votes or 40% with ten points ahead of the second. The polls rule out that possibility and predict that there will be a second round on November 19 between the two most voted, but his failure to anticipate Milei’s victory in the primaries increases uncertainty.

Arrests

Also for electoral purposes, Massa has sought to stop the exchange rate run of recent days with new restrictions on authorized markets and police raids against illegal currency buying and selling places. “I said: ‘I’d rather lose the election but send those who play with Argentines’ savings to prison.’ Yesterday there were already six detainees. Prepare to see the naked miseries of those who speculate,” the Peronist candidate said this Thursday during an electoral rally.

Two of them were arrested with nearly $100,000 in cash on Florida Street, the main commercial artery in downtown Buenos Aires, where tourists and Argentines come to sell or buy foreign currency at a price that is almost triple the official price. In the Belgrano neighborhood, another man was arrested with $400,000 tied with tape to his legs and abdomen.

For a couple of days now, the money changers or Little trees They have disappeared from Florida Street. Nobody shouts “change, change” to the pedestrians who circulate there in the midst of a strong police presence. However, it is possible to find them just by walking a couple of blocks away and in other parts of the city the activity continues as always. “Before they dollarize me, I dollarize myself,” says one young man to another in line at an exchange house in the Colegiales neighborhood. Both think that if Milei becomes President, the peso’s days are numbered.

133% interest rates

Faced with this uncertain horizon, many Argentines have chosen to get rid of fixed-term deposits in local currency, despite the central bank’s attempts to maintain their attractiveness. Shortly after knowing the inflation data, the monetary entity decreed a new increase in interest rates, up to 133% annually.

The statements by the candidate of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza against the national currency—whose value he equated to that of excrement—were branded irresponsible by Massa’s entourage and the conservative candidate Patricia Bullrich. He also received a wake-up call from private banks. The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, went a step further and denounced Milei for “public intimidation” considering that her words caused an additional drop in the peso this week. Fernández maintains that Milei sought an economic-political effect that favors the star proposal of her electoral program, the dollarization of the economy. Fernández’s complaint was added to a previous one of hers against Milei filed by Bullrich for having called her a “bomb-throwing bully” and accusing her of attacking kindergartens when she was a teenager.

The judicialization of the campaign has not altered Milei’s attitude. In the last electoral debate, she repeated her attacks against Bullrich, whom she called a “murderous bully.” This Wednesday she accused the president of leading a political persecution against La Libertad Avanza. “They are trying to ban the political force with the most votes in the August elections because they know that we are just a few points away from winning the October elections and ending their government of criminals forever,” said the ultra candidate at a press conference.

Milei once again attacked the peso and stressed that his statements seek the common well-being of Argentines. “Or do you want to be lied to?” Are they in favor of those economists who tell them ‘no, please be responsible, stay in pesos’, while they save in dollars? Come on, let’s leave hypocrisy aside,” she argued during her appearance.

The economist gave as an example a person with a thousand pesos saved in 2001, when the value of the Argentine currency was tied to the dollar. If that person chose to save in the US currency, today he would keep the thousand dollars; If he had opted for the national currency, with those thousand pesos he would only be able to buy one dollar. His simplistic explanation allows us to understand why many Argentines view dollarization favorably, despite warnings from inside and outside the country that it would be ruinous for the population.

