In this edition of Correspondents we go to Bucha and Kharkiv in the Ukraine to see the resistance and hope of the civilian population in the midst of war. Complaints of possible war crimes have increased after the discovery of some 400 bodies buried in mass graves in Bucha, northwest of kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, which has been hit hard by attacks by Russian troops, stories of hope are emerging from the rubble.

Russia faces a new wave of international condemnation and accusations of war crimes allegedly committed by its Army, after Ukraine denounced the discovery of the bodies of hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of kyiv.

The president of Ukraine assures that it is a “genocide” and that of the United States, Joe Biden, believed that Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes. From the Kremlin they have denied any responsibility in the events and affirm that it is a montage orchestrated by Ukrainian radicals.

Our journalist on the ground, Gulliver Cragg, visited the Bucha district, northwest of the capital, an area that saw heavy fighting and the flight of most of its population, also home to the only Antonov AN-225 in operation. . This gigantic cargo plane, the pride of the Ukrainians, was also destroyed in the first days of fighting.

Russian forces continue their withdrawal in northern Ukraine, ensuring that the first phase of what they have called a “special military operation” has met its objectives.

Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, has been hit hard by bombing, affecting the lives of the civilian population. Many residents have fled or spend their days sheltering underground, but some continue to resist despite the dangers.

Reporters from our English and French sister channels Catherine Norris Trent, Romeo Langlois and Achraf Abid met with some of those living in the line of fire as the fighting around Kharkiv continues.

But not everything is horror in Kharkiv. Despite the very difficult situation in the city, a couple decided to send a message of love and resilience by celebrating their wedding amid the rubble left by more than a month of war. Our reporters Catherine Norris Trent, Romeo Langlois and Achraf Abid accompanied them in the process.