There are 8,540 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, April 9, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 17 deaths registered. New cases were identified on 65,169 swabs performed, of which 13.1% were positive. In the last 24 hours, 17 people have died, for a total of 39,440 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of patients in intensive care has dropped, today 39, three less than yesterday; while the number of hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards is increasing, today 1,108, seven more than 24 hours ago.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan, there are now 2,768 new infections, followed by the province of Brescia with 1,038. Three-digit increase in the other Lombard territories: Varese +862, Monza and Brianza +764, Bergamo +533, Como +509, Pavia +460, Mantua +432, Lecco +361, Cremona +304, Sondrio +144 and Lodi + 137.