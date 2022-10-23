This Friday, Germán Jones, 50, lost his life in an accident while practicing paragliding in the Cuchi Corral area – Córdoba -. Jonas was an actor who lived in the city of Buenos Aires, who made a large number of participations in various fictions. In addition, he worked as the manager of a rest home in Villa Giardino – also in the province of Córdoba – and in the event organization and audiovisual services company, Krya Producciones.

According to the police report accessed by LA NACION, on the afternoon of yesterday, Friday, October 21 at 4:25 p.m., “a phone call was received informing that in the sector of the paragliding ramp at KM 6, Camino a Cuchi Corral / La Cumbre, there was an injured person. Once in the place, the veracity of the information was verified, 50 meters from the road, an adult male person, supine, lying on the ground, with a paraglider wrapped around his body, was observed. Medical staff confirmed the death. The place was protected and it was brought to the attention of the Cosquín Prosecutor’s Office.”

Germán Jones was an actor and worked with Natalia Oreiro in Sos mi vida.

According to the summary prepared by the Provincial Police, Jones, a resident of that valley, had launched himself with his paraglider and a short time later he would have lost control of the device and fell to the ground, causing his death due to the strong impact.

Personnel from the Department of High Risk Units (DUAR) of Police Firefighters intervened in the incident and, according to the first hypotheses, could have lost control of the device due to the wind that was recorded this afternoon in that area. The investigation of the incident is in the hands of the prosecutor of the city of Cosquín, Paula Kelm.

As an actor, Jones got his start on television in 2004, acting alongside Dady Brieva. He then shared a cast with a large number of figures, such as Mariano Martínez, Alejandro Awada, Natalia Oreiro, Griselda Siciliani and Adrián Suar, among others.

