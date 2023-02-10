President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the situation on the Ukrainian Eastern Front is becoming more difficult. As kyiv pins its hopes on Western tank deliveries to prevent Russian forces from advancing. This as the death toll on the battlefield, both Russian and Ukrainian, continues to rise. Almost a year after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, France 2 went to meet bereaved families and also soldiers in combat.

#Correspondents #mourning #combat #situation #Ukraine #year #war