World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus traveled to Syria to help victims of the earthquake. He announced this on his Twitter account on Thursday, February 9.

“I am on my way to Syria, where the WHO provides basic medical services [гражданам] in areas affected by the recent earthquake, building on our many years of work across the country,” he wrote.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6 near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

The death toll from the cataclysm is growing every hour. According to the latest data, 1347 people died as a result of the earthquake in Syria. The number of injured is 2,295. In Turkey, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 17,674, with 72,879 injured.

Also on February 8, the Syrian Minister of Local Self-Government and the Environment, Hussein Makhlouf, expressed gratitude to the states that provided assistance to Syria, including Russia, which sent rescuers and doctors to the country. He also added that Damascus does not have enough equipment to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

On February 9, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said that since February 6, the Russian military had rescued 47 people from the rubble after the earthquake in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama. They continue to take part in the elimination of the consequences of what happened.