Don Jordan Coraglia, president of the national football Priests team, has a bitter taste in his mouth: “If you reason in a Christian way, you ask yourself: what do you need all this money for? Think more about human relationships”

“When things happen internationally, you never quite know what’s behind it – the cautious premise to theAdnkronos by don Jordan Coraglia, president of the national football Priests -. Surely, however, there is something behind it that has meant that the thing has not been very transparent. Leaving the national team in this way and then taking another job immediately after knows a lot about what you have already thought about”.

Roberto Mancini’s choice is seen by many as a betrayal. Is the former Azzurri coach a traitor? “Mancini is a public figure who knows well how much football in Italy also has a media aspect. Then the judgments for the failure to qualify for the World Cup and the connected judgments. With this thing, you shoot yourself in the foot even more”, says the president of the priests’ national football team. See also SBK | Petrucci: "I'm here to win, but this is a first step"

In short, did Mancini betray? As president of a national football team, what would he think if he had to deal with such behavior? “If I had to judge him from a human point of view – says the president of the national team of footballing priests – I’d say it’s not a nice thing. How would you then present yourself again to do something at an Italian level? He would always be judged as the one who did the ‘grand refusal’. I didn’t want to say it, but it escaped me: Dante would put him in hell”.

There is also the Christian aspect which for a president-priest cannot go into the background: “If the choice was dictated purely by a question of money, Mancini should know that in the end he will leave them all here. If you think in a Christian way, you ask: what do you need all this money for? Think more about human relationships”. See also Van Dijk invests in esports: the defender focuses on Fortnite, FIFA and Dota 2

Don Coraglia says objectively: “It wouldn’t happen to us, the Arabs would never come looking for us. But there are so many situations” in this story “that leave a bad taste in the mouth. I’m sorry because, regardless, Mancini has always been a example. Also of loyalty. We don’t know many things and the judgment becomes difficult but, speaking in sporting terms, we feel betrayed. In sporting terms, these are things that are not good for you”.

August 28, 2023 (change August 28, 2023 | 18:08)

