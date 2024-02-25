The economist Veronika Grimm is due to join the supervisory board of Siemens Energy on Monday. Your colleagues on the Advisory Council are against it. Corporate governance expert Christian Strenger is now joining Grimm.

IIn the dispute of the Economic Advisory Council about possible conflicts of interest, the economist Veronika Grimm receives support from Christian Strenger, a recognized expert on corporate governance issues. “A role for Ms. Grimm on the supervisory board is desirable and justifiable for the deliberations of the Advisory Council if clear conflict of interest rules are made, compliance with which is regularly and transparently reported,” Strenger told the FAZ

At the general meeting of Siemens Energy AG (SEAG) this Monday, shareholders will vote on whether Grimm will join the supervisory board. Four of the five members of the Advisory Council for assessing overall economic development, including chairwoman Monika Schnitzer, had suggested to Grimm that he should choose the supervisory board mandate or a seat on the Advisory Council. They fear conflicts of interest if Grimm, known for her energy policy expertise, performs both functions. The focus here is, among other things, on the fact that Siemens Energy has already received a guarantee of 7.5 billion euros from the government and is hoping for major orders with its power plant strategy.