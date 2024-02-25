From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/25/2024 – 15:00

A survey published by OLX in partnership with the MindMiners carried out with Brazilians from the five regions of the country revealed that 57% of those interviewed are interested in buying a hybrid vehicle in 2024. According to the study, only 14% of people want to acquire a fully electric car and another 29% do not plan to obtain any of the two models.

The survey carried out by MindMiners was commissioned by OLZ and carried out between the 7th and 13th of December last year. 500 people were questioned with the intention of buying or changing a car, 52% women and 48% men, of different ages, social classes and regions of Brazil.

After the release of the results, Flávio Passos, the Commercial Vice President of Autos at Grupo OLX, stated that 66% of respondents consider the possibility of paying more for hybrid or electric models, a number that reaches 73% among Generation Z consumers. “This leads us to conclude that, despite the economic challenges, Brazilians prefer to invest in more expensive cars, but which have cheaper fuel and advanced technologies”, he explained.

The study indicated that 67% of respondents who own a car and 61% of those who do not own a car are willing to pay higher prices for hybrid or electric vehicles. When asked how much they would be willing to spend, 36% indicated that they could spend up to 20% more money to purchase the models.

Body type

The OLX survey showed that the type of car most desired by people who responded to the study's questions is the Sedan, a body style chosen as preferred by 32.7% of respondents, followed by the SUV, with 30.6%, and the Hatch, with 23.5%.

According to the study, there is a tendency for around 50% of people who own a car in a certain category to purchase similar vehicles when purchasing a new model. Around 51% of consumers who own a Sedan intend to obtain a similar body, a number that is 50% among Hatche owners and reaches 59% among SUV owners.

For more space and new technologies

For most respondents, the main motivation for purchasing a new vehicle is the need for a bigger and better model, an answer given by 37% of those questioned. The fact that the car is old represents the justification for buying a new car for 35% of people, while the search for technology represents the demand for 33% of the individuals who participated in the study.

If the data is observed by the social classes of the interviewees, the search for new technologies is the main motivation of Class A, accounting for 48% of the responses. In Class B members, the fact that the vehicle is old is the justification for 42% of those who participated in the survey. In Class C, the most relevant aspect is the size of the car.

For 68% of those interviewed, the most important factor when choosing a vehicle is fuel consumption, followed by the maintenance cost and the value of the IPVA, mentioned by 66% and 41% of individuals, respectively.

All survey participants stated that the automatic braking system is essential for purchasing a car. The rear view camera and parking sensors are also highly sought after by consumers. Only 6% of people who participated in the study were looking for an armored car. The statistic rises to 20% among Generation Z consumers.

According to the study, 27% of respondents declared an interest in a black car, while 26% would like to obtain a silver vehicle. The two shades are also preferred for those who don't have a car.

Brand new car

The research also includes the vehicle mileage most desired by consumers. Among individuals who own a car and participated in the survey, 55% said they wanted a new car. The preference for a pre-owned model is greater among those who do not own a means of transport, representing 39% of responses.

People who do not own a car are more interested in obtaining a used vehicle compared to those who already own cars. Data revealed by the study shows that 29% of respondents have not changed models for five years or more. Only 20% of participants last purchased a car more than three years ago.

Among individuals who do not own a car, 36% reported that they could purchase a vehicle via subscription, an option that is considered by 41% of car owners.

Payment

When asked about values, 42% of respondents who do not own a vehicle expect to invest up to R$30,000 in a car, an amount that is higher among car owners, who intend to spend between R$31,000 and R$80,000. . As they have a financial capacity considered more robust, partial financing is also the most sought after among these interviewees. 82% declared that they intend to use the sale value for this purpose.

31% of those who don't have a car prefer partial financing, while 30% want to pay in cash and 29% want to pay in full for a car. Among those questioned in the study, 30% intend to purchase a vehicle within a year, while 25% expect to make the purchase within six months. Among those who already own a car, 26% hope to change it within a period of one year, while 29% want to complete this feat in the next six months.

Car for transportation

In addition to the payment method, the majority of consumers who hope to buy a car in 2024 will use the vehicle to travel with their family, a response that was stated by 73% of those interviewed. Individual commuting was the second most cited reason, with 62% mentioning it. The presence of those looking to earn extra income with their car in the survey was 19%.

In total, 79% of Generation Z consumers have individual travel as their main reason, while the majority of those over 41 are looking for a car that allows them to travel with family.