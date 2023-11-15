In the early hours of this Wednesday, the Israeli army launched an attack against the Al Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza and the only operational one at this time of serious humanitarian crisis in the Strip. Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Gaza Ministry of Health, confirmed on Al Jazeera television that Jewish forces have attacked the western side of the health complex that everyone has been paying attention to in recent days.

«There were large explosions and dust entered the areas where we were. “We believe that an explosion occurred inside the hospital,” he said. Hours later, the spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, reported in the same medium that “the occupation army is now in the basement and searching it. “They are inside the complex, shooting and carrying out bombings.”

Israeli tanks surrounded Al Shifa (healing house, in Arabic). Netayanhu’s government considered it the main objective in the north of the Strip and has accused Hamas of using it to store weapons and coordinate its offensive, using the civilian population as “human shields.” This is the only health center that was operational, since the rest had stopped working due to the lack of electricity and medical supplies. Global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire have increased in recent days, and the fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm due to worsening conditions at the facility, where thousands of patients, medical staff and people displaced people have been trapped in these five weeks of war in the Middle East.

Surgery and emergency areas affected



Israeli forces have begun their offensive on the surgery and emergency departments, Mohammed Zaqout, director of hospitals at the Gaza Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera. At the moment, the number of victims is unknown. “I am in the hospital and I see dozens of soldiers and commandos in the emergency department and at the reception and there are tanks that have entered the hospital complex,” Youssef Abu Reesh, a senior official at the Ministry of Health, told AFP. Hamas, which asked the UN to intervene “immediately” to stop the operation.

The Israeli army, for its part, has tried to soften the impact of the operation and has assured that it has “medical teams and Arabic-speaking people who have been trained specifically for this sensitive and complex environment and with the objective that no “no harm is caused to civilians used by Hamas as human shields,” sources from the Hebrew Government indicated without specifying their objectives. In a statement, Hamas placed “full” responsibility for the operation on US President Joe Biden, who by adopting “the false narrative” of Israel “has given the occupation the green light to commit more massacres against civilians.”

Al Shifa existed before the 1948 Israeli war of independence, as it was in operation during the British occupation of Palestine. Over the years it grew until it became the main health center in Gaza and took on many clinical specialties such as oncology or pediatrics. According to its own figures, it currently has 1,500 beds and more than 4,000 people work there. In Spain there is no hospital of that size. The Reina Sofía in Córdoba, the largest in the country, has 1,300 beds.