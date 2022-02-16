from Online Editorial

The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday 16 February

The possible elimination of the green pass on March 31 is a possible scenario and if the anti-Covid vaccination campaign is completed, a gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures can be imagined, says Undersecretary Costa. Today in the Chamber the vote of confidence on the decree for the extension of the state of emergency and on the green pass.

The latest bulletin for Tuesday 15 February records 70,852 new cases and 388 deaths, with a positive rate of 10.2%.

8.15 am – New Zealand, record of 1,160 cases in 24 hours



New Zealand has recorded 1,160 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic: the new record comes as the anti-Covid protests continue in the capital Wellington, which for nine days have blocked roads in the Parliament area. In the last few hours, the police have given up on removing the cars, trucks and campers that block traffic, prompting the demonstrators to sing victory. In fact, late yesterday evening the chief of police, Andrew Coster, had said that today he would remove the vehicles with tow trucks and the help of the army, threatening the arrest of anyone who opposed the imminent operation. However, at 20.00 local time today (8.00 in Italy) neither the police nor the army had still intervened. See also Covid vaccine and menstrual disorders, Ema: "In-depth evaluation"

06.06 – In South Korea over 90 thousand cases, free tampons in schools and RSA



Free quick swabs in schools and nursing homes starting next week in South Korea after the wave of new cases recorded due to the Omicron variant. The country has in fact seen the highest daily increase in Covid infections with 90,443 new cases, beating the previous record set on Tuesday of over 33,000 cases. According to some experts, around 200,000 cases a day could be reached by March. Hence the government’s choice: to distribute free rapid test kits in kindergartens, elementary schools and nursing homes next week to strengthen the protection of unvaccinated children and high-risk groups.

5 am – Japan, towards easing of border restrictions in March



The Japanese government is ready to ease anti-Covid border restrictions for the entry of foreign citizens starting next month. Government sources cited by the Japanese media anticipate this, pending the conference of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In the first place, the executive aims to raise the quotas on daily admissions, from the current 3,500 to the 5,000 that were allowed until before November. In all likelihood, the seven-day quarantine period for non-residents will also be eliminated, provided they have a negative Covid test, or for those who have had the third dose of the vaccine. According to a government agency, more than 150,000 students in possession of a regular visa were not allowed to enter the country at the end of 2021. See also Killer Queen Black and more games leave Game Pass | Atomix