From midnight, an outdoor mask and Ffp2 are required on the bus, at the cinema and at the stadium. These are the new measures to be taken against Covid-19, with the Omicron variant frightening. The weekly report on the state of the pandemic in our country. Meanwhile, the green light for the Novavax vaccine has come from Aifa, which will arrive in Italy in January. The latest bulletin (23 December) records 44,595 new cases in our country – the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic – and 168 deaths.

10.35 am – Over 50 incidence in all Regions – All Regions and Autonomous Provinces over the incidence threshold of 50 Covid cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, according to the survey by the Ministry of Health-Civil Protection of 23 December on the indicators. The highest figure in Veneto is up at 590.5 (it was 498.9 on 16 December and 365.5 in the period 3-9 December). Lombardy follows with an incidence of 516.3 (an increase compared to the two previous monitors when it was at 261 and at 171.3). Around 500 also the Valle d’Aosta (now at 473.8, up by 143.7 points). Above 400 Piedmont, Pa Bolzano, Liguria and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The lowest value in Molise was 68.8 (it was 30.3).

10.00 – Iss, incidence increasing to 351.Rt 1.13, stable but above the threshold – The weekly incidence at the national level continues to increase: 351 per 100,000 inhabitants (December 17-23) against 241 per 100,000 inhabitants (December 10-16). In the period 30 November-13 December 2021, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.13 (range 1.11 – 1.15), stable compared to the previous week but above the epidemic threshold. stable, but still above the threshold, the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization Rt 1.11 (1.07-1.14) at 23/12 against Rt 1.09 (1.06-1.14) to 7/12. Thus the weekly monitoring of the control room, the data of which are communicated by the Higher Institute of Health.

9.57 am – Regions and PAs above the 10% threshold for intensive use rise to 12



According to the monitoring, 12 regions and PAs (9 in the last survey) are above the critical threshold of 10% for employment in intensive care. They are Calabria (16.6%), ER (12.4%), FVG (14.9%), Lazio (10.3%), Liguria (14.2%), Lombardy (10.6%), Marche (18.7%), PA Bolzano (21.0%), PA Trento (24.4%), Piedmont (10.7%), Tuscany (11.6%), Veneto (15.9%). Nine (8 previously) over thresholds of 15% for occupancy of medical departments: Calabria (25.9%), FVG (22%), Liguria (24.8%), Marche (19.5%), PA Bolzano (16.4%), PA Trento (19.1%), Sicily (15.5%), Valle d’Aosta (22.2%), Veneto (18.2%).

9.15 am – Iss, there are new cases not associated with transmission chains



There was a sharp increase in the number of new cases not associated with transmission chains (62,669 compared to 42,675 in the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is decreasing (27% versus 31% last week). the percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is increasing (45% versus 43%), while the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities is also increasing (28% versus 26%). This is evidenced by the weekly monitoring of the control room, the data of which are communicated by the Higher Institute of Health.

